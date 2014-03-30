 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pedestrian seriously injured in crash at busy Tauranga intersection

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash near the Bayfair Shopping Centre roundabout in Tauranga, causing traffic delays in the area.

Police say a car hit the pedestrian at about 1.55pm, and the person has serious, but not life-threatening injuries. 

One eastbound lane is closed while emergency services respond to the crash and police are asking people to be patient as delays are expected. 

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Motorists are being asked to take care in the area as a large number of pedestrians are attending a concert at Baypark Arena.

The police's serious crash unit is investigating the crash. 

And a four-car collision is blocking a highway in the Manawatu District this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sanson shortly before 2pm. 

State Highway One, near Phillips Street, is partially blocked while emergency services clear the scene. 

Injuries are unknown at this stage. 

In Waikato, the serious crash unit  is investigating a single vehicle accident on Arapuni Road in Parawera shortly before 1.30pm.

A police media spokesperson told 1 NEWS the sole occupant of the truck involved was receiving medical care from St John paramedics.

Meanwhile, emergency services have been retrieving a car that went over a bank north of Auckland. 

Fire crews used a line rescue to retrieve the car off Schollum Access Road.

One person was inside the car, however their injuries are unknown at this stage.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Teenage girl assaulted while out walking with younger sister

00:26
2
Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Talk about being modest: Arsenal star Olivier Giroud says 'maximum luck' was behind brilliant scorpion kick goal

3

Teenage girls indecently assaulted on Mount Maunganui beach

01:07
4
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:54
5
Carey's mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks.

Video: Mariah Carey ends 2016 with performance debacle in Times Square


00:27
Aucklander Alex Asher has started his epic mission to run and swim the length of the North Island's wild west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ