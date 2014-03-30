Pedestrian seriously injured in crash at busy Tauranga intersection

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash near the Bayfair Shopping Centre roundabout in Tauranga, causing traffic delays in the area.

Police say a car hit the pedestrian at about 1.55pm, and the person has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

One eastbound lane is closed while emergency services respond to the crash and police are asking people to be patient as delays are expected.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Motorists are being asked to take care in the area as a large number of pedestrians are attending a concert at Baypark Arena.

The police's serious crash unit is investigating the crash.

And a four-car collision is blocking a highway in the Manawatu District this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sanson shortly before 2pm.

State Highway One, near Phillips Street, is partially blocked while emergency services clear the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this stage.

In Waikato, the serious crash unit is investigating a single vehicle accident on Arapuni Road in Parawera shortly before 1.30pm.

A police media spokesperson told 1 NEWS the sole occupant of the truck involved was receiving medical care from St John paramedics.

Meanwhile, emergency services have been retrieving a car that went over a bank north of Auckland.

Fire crews used a line rescue to retrieve the car off Schollum Access Road.