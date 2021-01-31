Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run in Lower Hutt

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle after a female pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Lower Hutt yesterday afternoon.

A grey Mitsubishi Diamente. Source: New Zealand Police

Investigators said they were called to the scene after a woman was hit by a vehicle on High Street, in Taitā, at about 12.10pm.

She was transported to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now working to locate the vehicle involved, including reviewing CCTV cameras in the area.

Further CCTV is still to be obtained.

The vehicle, a grey Mitsubishi Diamente, may be missing a left front fog light surround and have a decent broken windscreen, police said.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and the driver involved has been encouraged to report to their nearest police station.