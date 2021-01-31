TODAY |

Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run in Lower Hutt

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle after a female pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Lower Hutt yesterday afternoon.

A grey Mitsubishi Diamente. Source: New Zealand Police

Investigators said they were called to the scene after a woman was hit by a vehicle on High Street, in Taitā, at about 12.10pm.

She was transported to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now working to locate the vehicle involved, including reviewing CCTV cameras in the area.

Further CCTV is still to be obtained.

The vehicle, a grey Mitsubishi Diamente, may be missing a left front fog light surround and have a decent broken windscreen, police said.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and the driver involved has been encouraged to report to their nearest police station.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number P045322349.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Perth to go into lockdown after quarantine security guard tests positive for Covid-19
2
Trump parts ways with lead impeachment lawyers a week before his trial
3
Australia tightens up restrictions as one-way travel bubble across the Tasman restarts
4
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
5
Drivers pull off State Highway 1 as Waikato house engulfed in fire
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Trump parts ways with lead impeachment lawyers a week before his trial
00:23

Australia tightens up restrictions as one-way travel bubble across the Tasman restarts

Search and rescue operation underway after man fails to return from swim in Canterbury river

Government says climate change targets are ‘achievable and affordable’