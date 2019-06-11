Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with bus in Auckland CBD

One person is in a critical condition following a collision with a bus in Auckland CBD.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Victoria Street West and Queen Street at 10.05pm after reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a bus.

St John said one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The police said the road is blocked and diversions are in place on Victoria Street West and Albert Street, and Queen Street and Durham Street.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.