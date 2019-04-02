Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a car in Auckland

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Auckland's Mt Wellington.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the crash at 11.30am today.

The pedestrian has been transported to Auckland City Hospital.

The police serious crash unit is in attendance and is currently examining the scene.

Mt Wellington Highway is currently reduced to one lane in each direction between Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and William Harvey Place, police said.