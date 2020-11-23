Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Auckland hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Auckland early this morning.

The incident occurred on Sandringham Road, in Sandringham, shortly before 4am today, Detective Inspector Uraia Vakaruru said today in a statement.

The man has been transported to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The vehicle left the scene immediately following the crash and has yet to be located, Vakaruru said.

Sandringham Road is closed while a scene examination is being carried out.

Motorists have been thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.