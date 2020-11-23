TODAY |

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Auckland hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Auckland early this morning.

The incident occurred on Sandringham Road, in Sandringham, shortly before 4am today, Detective Inspector Uraia Vakaruru said today in a statement.

The man has been transported to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The vehicle left the scene immediately following the crash and has yet to be located, Vakaruru said.

Sandringham Road is closed while a scene examination is being carried out.

Motorists have been thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

