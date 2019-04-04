Pedestrian remains critical after being struck by vehicle near Carterton yesterday

Police continuing to investigate a hit-and-run incident which left a pedestrian critically injured near Carterton yesterday morning are appealing for witnesses.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called after a man was found unconscious on the road on High Street, Carterton, about 2am, detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said today in a statement.

The 42-year-old was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

In CCTV footage, the man can be seen walking along the west edge of the highway prior to the incident, Mr Bysouth said.

read more Police suspect hit-and-run after pedestrian found critically injured alongside SH2 overnight

He was wearing dark clothing and white striped scuff sandals.

A number of vehicles have also been identified.

Any motorists who travelled through the area between 1am and 1.45am and who may have seen the man have been urged to come forward.

"We are hopeful the driver in this incident will do the right thing and come forward," Mr Bysouth said.

"But we are also working hard to build a picture of what happened.

"If you were driving in the area between 1am and 1.45am, you may be able to add valuable information to our investigation and we are very keen to speak to you."