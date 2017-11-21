TODAY |

Pedestrian killed in serious Auckland car crash

One person has died after a car crashed into a pedestrian last night in Manurewa, Auckland.

Police are now trying to identify the car involved in the crash and say they're reviewing CCTV footage.

The crash occurred at around 7.45pm yesterday on Russell Road, Manurewa.

In a statement this morning, police say inquiries are still ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Police ask anyone who saw the crash to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 2611 321, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

