Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by truck at Auckland's Western Springs

A person is in serious condition after being hit by a truck near a music festival in Auckland this evening.

Emergency services were called at 6.45pm to the intersection of Great North Road and the Bullock Track next to the Friday Night Jams festival at Western Springs, where Janet Jackson and the Black Eyed Peas are currently performing.

The patient was transported to Auckland Hospital's Emergency Department in a serious condition.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.


