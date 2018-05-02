Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in West Auckland

One person is in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in West Auckland this evening.
St John ambulance. Source: Supplied
The incident happened on Don Buck Road, Massey, at 6.30pm.
The pedestrian involved has sustained serious injuries in the incident, according to police.
Don Buck Road is currently closed between the intersections with Gallony Avenue and Waimumu Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
It comes as two serious crashes also took place in Taupō and Waikato today.
State Highway 29 is currently closed near Hinuera due to a two vehicle crash and State Highway 5 is closed in Te Harato, Taupō, after a car collided with a power pole just before 5pm.