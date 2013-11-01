 

Pedestrian hit by train in Upper Hutt, some services cancelled

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a train in Upper Hutt this morning.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

The front of an ambulance vehicle used for transporting people to hospital who require medical attention.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in a statement they are attending a serious incident in Heretaunga, Upper Hutt.

Emergency services were called to Stream Grove at 9.21am following a report a pedestrian had been hit by a train.

Metlink also confirmed due to an emergency incident, some services on the Hutt Valley Line will be cancelled or bus replaced, with scheduled bus replacement services beginning shortly.

