Pedestrian hit by train in Upper Hutt, some services cancelled

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a train in Upper Hutt this morning.
Police said in a statement they are attending a serious incident in Heretaunga, Upper Hutt.
Emergency services were called to Stream Grove at 9.21am following a report a pedestrian had been hit by a train.
Metlink also confirmed due to an emergency incident, some services on the Hutt Valley Line will be cancelled or bus replaced, with scheduled bus replacement services beginning shortly.
