Pedestrian hit by car fleeing from police in central Wellington

A pedestrian has been hit by a car involved in a police chase in Wellington this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The woman was struck at the intersection of Everton Terrace and The Terrace in the CBD after the driver of the car drove into oncoming traffic to allegedly evade police.

A police spokesperson says the car crossed over a raised median island and struck the woman.

Police were pursuing the car following a theft in Lyall Bay.

The spokesperson said they believe the car was stolen and are looking for two men and a woman in connection with the incident.