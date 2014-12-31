Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Gisborne

Source:
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Gisborne last night.
A St John spokesperson said three vehicles attended the incident just after 11pm yesterday on Cobden Street.
They said they treated one person who died at the scene.
Police said the victim is a woman, who is believed to be a local.
"The driver and passenger from the vehicle have been assisting police with their ongoing inquiries," a police spokesperson said.
