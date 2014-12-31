 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Gisborne

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Gisborne last night. 

Ambulance drives down street at night

Source: Seven Sharp

A St John spokesperson said three vehicles attended the incident just after 11pm yesterday on Cobden Street.

They said they treated one person who died at the scene. 

Police said the victim is a woman, who is believed to be a local. 

"The driver and passenger from the vehicle have been assisting police with their ongoing inquiries," a police spokesperson said. 

Related

Accidents

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Dashcam footage shows the moment the top of the truck hits the overpass, sending dust and debris flying.

'He's not going to clear that' - incredible footage of truck smashing into freeway overpass in Australia

2
Police are still working to understand the cause of last night’s fatal collision in Te Kowhai.

Two people dead in crash at Dairy Flat in Auckland

00:20
3
McLeod will link up with the All Blacks at the end of the 2017 Rugby Championship.

All Blacks name Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod as new defence coach

00:30
4
Wales' Cory Allen will be feeling the effects of this tackle from Halaifonua for a while.

Watch: Chehoo! Welsh player laid flat by huge hit from Tongan fullback David Halaifonua

00:50
5
The superstar second-five hadn't played a Test since the 2015 World Cup final before taking on Samoa last night.

'You find yourself missing those moments' – beaming SBW stoked to make All Blacks comeback

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ