TODAY |

Pedestrian dies following crash in Whanganui

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in Whanganui this afternoon.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 3, in Westmere, just before 2pm, police said.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Police inquiries are ongoing to identify the person's next of kin and understand the circumstances of the crash.

It comes after three other separate fatal crashes over the Labour weekend. 

One person died in a two-car crash near Tekapo this morning, while another person died in a crash near Gisborne. A motorcyclist also died in Upper Hutt late yesterday.

The Labour weekend death toll now stands at four. 

New Zealand
Accidents
