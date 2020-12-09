Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Taumarunui

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car near Taumarunui.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH4 in Manunui.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 7:30pm, near Racecourse Road.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Part of SH4 has been closed due to the crash and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Traffic management will be put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.