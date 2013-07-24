Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Alexandra

Source:
The male pedestrian hit by a vehicle on State Highway 8 north of Alexandra has died.
The road remains closed between Clyde and Alexandra, with diversions in place via Airport Road, Dunstan Road and Springvale Road.
The Police Serious Crash Unit is on the way to the scene.
