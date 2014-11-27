Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Auckland

Source:
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mangere, South Auckland.
Police are in attendance at the crash on Robertson Road which happened at around 1.45pm.
The pedestrian has died at the scene, police say.
The road is partially blocked and diversions are in place on Robertson Road at Mckinstry Ave and Kivell Close.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
