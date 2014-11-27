 

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Auckland

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mangere, South Auckland.

Police are in attendance at the crash on Robertson Road which happened at around 1.45pm.

The pedestrian has died at the scene, police say.

The road is partially blocked and diversions are in place on Robertson Road at Mckinstry Ave and Kivell Close.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

news

The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

John Akau'ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

The PM says the government has "factored in" looming pay negotiations with teachers, police and nurses in the Budget.

