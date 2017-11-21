Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

Source:
A male pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck in Tauranga this morning.
The accident occured around 4.40am today on Takitimu Drive, Tauranga.
Takitimu Drive is blocked from Elizabeth Street in the north, police said in a statement.
Any Waikato-bound traffic will need to divert through Maungatapu along SH 29A, or along Cameron Road throught Tauriko.
Traffic coming into Tauranga from Bethlehem or Tauriko is not affected.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will be investigating.
