Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

A male pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck in Tauranga this morning.

The accident occured around 4.40am today on Takitimu Drive, Tauranga.

Takitimu Drive is blocked from Elizabeth Street in the north, police said in a statement.

Any Waikato-bound traffic will need to divert through Maungatapu along SH 29A, or along Cameron Road throught Tauriko.

Traffic coming into Tauranga from Bethlehem or Tauriko is not affected.