Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train in Upper Hutt this morning.
Emergency services were called to Stream Grove at 9.21am following a report a pedestrian had been hit by a train in Heretaunga.
The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.
Police are working with Transdev and will provide updates when available.
Metlink also confirmed due to an emergency incident, some services on the Hutt Valley Line will be cancelled or bus replaced, with scheduled bus replacement services beginning shortly.
