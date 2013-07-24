 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Taupo

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died after a motor vehicle accident involving a car and pedestrian in Tauhara, on the outskirts of Taupo.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

The Fire Service was called to the scene just after 12am today.

A fire spokesperson said fire crews left the scene straight away after finding out a person had died during the accident and they were no longer needed.

The pedestrian was hit by a car in a driveway on Terence Street.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the death.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
The woman can be seen attempting to flee a car with her daughter before her attacker strikes back taking the child and driving off.

Video shows terrified mum trying to give toddler to McDonald's employee during drive-thru attack

00:33
2
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

00:47
3
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

04:01
4
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson visited what's not so much a house, but an estate.

Take a look inside the Master Builder's Renovation of the Year

5
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 has shaken the southern Philippines.

6.5 magnitude quake hits Philippines

02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ