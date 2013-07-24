Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Taupo

One person has died after a motor vehicle accident involving a car and pedestrian in Tauhara, on the outskirts of Taupo.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The Fire Service was called to the scene just after 12am today.

A fire spokesperson said fire crews left the scene straight away after finding out a person had died during the accident and they were no longer needed.

The pedestrian was hit by a car in a driveway on Terence Street.