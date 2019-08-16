TODAY |

Pedestrian dies after accident involving truck in Auckland

One person has died in Onehunga in Auckland today after a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Mount Smart Road, in Onehunga, at around 10.40am.

The person died at the scene.

The road is currently closed on Onehunga Mall Road between Trafalgar Street and Mount Smart Road, they said. The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists have been urged to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Mount Smart Road at around 10.40am. Source: 1 NEWS
