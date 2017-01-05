Pedestrian who died after being struck by car near Alexandra a foreign worker

Source:
The male pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle on State Highway 8 north of Alexandra was a foreign national working in New Zealand.
The man was hit by a car driven by a female Central Otago local last night, but police said that neither speed or alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.
Police have spoken to witnesses and examined the crash scene, they said, but investigations are continuing.
The driver of the car has been offered support.
Alexandra Police are still keen to hear from anyone who can provide information on the crash - they can be reached on 03 440 2500.
