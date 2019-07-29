TODAY |

Pedestrian dead after crash in central Nelson

Source:  1 NEWS

A pedestrian has died following a car crash in central Nelson yesterday. 

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Constable Shaun Berkett said a woman was taken to hospital after a collision at the intersection of Trafalgar Street and Bridge Street. 

She died at hospital, police confirmed today. 

The incident was reported to police just after 12.30pm yesterday.

Berkett said police are looking for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers by dialing 105 and quoting file number 201204/1633.

Police inquiries into the collision are ongoing.

New Zealand
Accidents
Nelson
