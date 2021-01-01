TODAY |

Pedestrian critically injured in incident involving car in central Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A pedestrian is a critical condition after an incident involving a car in central Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pedestrian was critically injured after the incident on Victoria Street West early New Year’s Day. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say emergency services were called to Victoria Street West just before 2am.

The person was critically injured and taken by ambulance to hospital.

A red Nissan Skyline could by seen on the pavement by Victoria Park, cordoned off by police.

Accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Victoria Street West, central Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Teenager missing from Rhythm and Vines festival found dead
2
Price of cigarettes bumped up 1.4% as New Year begins
3
New Year's celebrations subdued around the world by Covid-19 as curtain draws on 2020
4
Ōpōtiki pensioners shocked after weekly rents increased by $25
5
Person dies in house fire in Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman in her 70s dies after being pulled from water in Auckland

Climbers rescued from Aoraki/Mt Cook after high-altitude rock slide
02:12

After lonely Christmas, Kiwis reunited with whānau just in time to celebrate New Year's Eve
02:47

One prisoner surrenders as Māori Party co-leader heads to Waikeria with offer to help negotiate, stand-off continues