Pedestrian critically injured in incident involving car in central Auckland

A pedestrian is a critical condition after an incident involving a car in central Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

Police say emergency services were called to Victoria Street West just before 2am.

The person was critically injured and taken by ambulance to hospital.

A red Nissan Skyline could by seen on the pavement by Victoria Park, cordoned off by police.

Accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Victoria Street West, central Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS