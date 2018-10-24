TODAY |

Pedestrian, 81, dies after being hit by vehicle in Christchurch hotel carpark

An 81-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle in a hotel carpark in Christchurch this afternoon has died.

Police say the woman died at the scene in Deans Avenue around 2pm.

They reported earlier that the pedestrian had sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a commercial building on Antigua Street in the city around 2.20pm remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they will continue to investigate the circumstances of both crashes.

Source: 1 NEWS
