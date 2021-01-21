'A peanut slab in a jar' - Pic's and Whittaker's team up to create new spread

Two iconic New Zealand brands have teamed up to give Kiwis the best of both worlds as Pic's Peanut Butter is set to release it's product with a twist, adding Whittaker's chocolate to the mix.

Pic's peanut chocolate butter in a jar, with Whittaker's. Source: 1 NEWS

With both brands strong in New Zealand, Pic's founder, Pic Picot says 2020 created an opportunity to try something new.

“Peanuts and chocolate have always gone well together and the team has done a marvellous job of turning them into something I know lots of our customers will find irresistible,” says Picot.

Pic’s Product Creator, Carrie Anne Bennett says, “For me, a new Kiwi of just eight years, I could think of nothing better than bringing two of New Zealand’s most loved and tastiest products together! Think of it as a peanut slab in a jar. A pantry staple that will bring a smile to everyone’s face. I get a warm glow just thinking about it.”

Pic’s Peanut & Chocolate Butter combines Pic’s signature crunchy peanuts and the generous mix of Whittaker’s Five Roll Refined Creamy Milk and Dark Ghana 72 per cent, with a pinch of sea salt, the company said in a statement.

With Whittaker’s creation site in Porirua, it doesn’t have far to travel to Pic’s Peanut Butter World in Nelson, where the peanut butter makers combine it with Pic’s signature Hi Oleic peanuts to create a locally-made product.