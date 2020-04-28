'Peak of my career' - Breakfast reporter among first Kiwis to get McDonald's as lockdown restrictions ease slightly

Today New Zealand moved into Covid-19 Alert Level 3, meaning one thing many Kiwis are looking forward to is getting stuck into some greasy takeaways again.

Under the Level 3 restrictions some businesses have been able to return to work as long as they follow Government guidelines, that means takeaways like McDonald's and KFC are open again but for drive-through and delivery services only.

Any businesses opening up today, and for at least the next two weeks under Level 3 have to operate with contactless payment services.

TVNZ1's Breakfast reporter Wilson Longhurst was among the first New Zealanders to go through the drive-through at Grey Lynn McDonald's in Auckland this morning.

Pleasantly surprised by the short lines, he said his wait was just 15 minutes when he drove up shortly after 6am.

