'Peak of my career' - Breakfast reporter among first Kiwis to get McDonald's as Alert Level 3 kicks in

Today New Zealand moved into Covid-19 Alert Level 3, meaning one thing many Kiwis are looking forward to is getting stuck into some greasy takeaways again.

Under the Level 3 restrictions some businesses have been able to return to work as long as they follow Government guidelines, that means takeaways like McDonald's and KFC are open again but for drive-through and delivery services only.

Any businesses opening up today, and for at least the next two weeks under Level have to operate with contactless payment services.

TVNZ1's Breakfast reporter Wilson Longhurst was among the first New Zealanders to go through the drive-through at Grey Lynn McDonald's in Auckland this morning.

Pleasantly surprised by the short lines, he said it only took about 15 minutes wait just after 6am.

"Peak of my career," he said in a live cross on Breakfast, where he ordered two Big Macs and a hot chocolate for the team.

