TODAY |

Peak hour traffic slowed by second serious crash on Auckland motorway in hours

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

Peak hour traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway has been slowed by a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes that has left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The motorbike and a truck crashed near the Market Road overbridge at 4.45pm.

Police say at this stage two southbound lanes are open, however it is likely further lanes will be closed.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend and police are advising commuters to avoid the area if possible.

The motorcyclist has been transported to hospital.

Earlier northbound lanes of the motorway were completely blocked for a time, after a person reportedly fell from a moving vehicle and died.

The police Eagle helicopter landed on the road as authorities responded to the incident at around 11.15am, between the Ellerslie Panmure Highway on ramp and the Greenlane East off ramp.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a truck southbound near the Market Road overbridge. Source: Imogen Swain
    More From
    New Zealand
    Accidents
    Auckland
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:30
    Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea died after an accident in Auckland.
    Defence Force names New Zealand SAS soldier who died following training incident in Auckland
    2
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    3
    Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison
    4
    Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
    5
    George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfather
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Police warn public not to approach wanted man with distinctive facial tattoos
    01:07
    Wendy Petrie, Simon Dallow and the gang try their hand at NZSL.

    Watch the 1 NEWS presenting team celebrate New Zealand Sign Language week

    Labour MPs receive gifts from Huawei which wants to roll out 5G in NZ

    Defence Force names New Zealand SAS soldier who died following training incident in Auckland