Peak hour traffic slowed by second serious crash on Auckland motorway in hours

Peak hour traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway has been slowed by a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes that has left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The motorbike and a truck crashed near the Market Road overbridge at 4.45pm.

Police say at this stage two southbound lanes are open, however it is likely further lanes will be closed.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend and police are advising commuters to avoid the area if possible.

The motorcyclist has been transported to hospital.

Earlier northbound lanes of the motorway were completely blocked for a time, after a person reportedly fell from a moving vehicle and died.