Peachy Keen festival organiser 'disappointed' by alleged assaults

Peachy Keen's organiser have labelled the allegations of assault against a festivalgoer “disappointing” as police continue to investigate.

Organiser Amber Mossman says despite the incident, she’s happy with the response from the festival’s security team who immediately removed the man in question. Source: 1 NEWS

A man has been charged with assaulting two security guards at the female-driven Saturday night music event.

Witnesses earlier in the evening also reported seeing a man assault several women in separate incidents during the night.

Event organiser Amber Mossman says they have “zero tolerance” for people making others uncomfortable.

"Our team responded quickly which is what we wanted them to do and we had no further complainants," she told 1 NEWS.

However, none of the women could be tracked down the incidents. Police are now asking for anyone who has information relating to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P046047162.

An investigation by police into the incident is ongoing.

