Peaches sold in New Zealand recalled over Salmonella concerns

Peaches imported from the United States are being recalled due to potential contamination with Salmonella bacteria.

Peaches Source: istock.com

The Ministry of Primary Industries is recalling loose, fresh yellow-flesh peaches sold between 10 July and 25 August in the North Island.

So far, there have been no reported cases of Salmonella enteritidis infection in New Zealand connected to the imported fruit.

The recall is of Prima and Sweet Value brand peaches that were imported from California and sold at numerous New Zealand supermarkets, fresh fruit and vegetable retailers, and grocery shops.

The peaches have green fruit stickers with the PLU numbers 4044 and 4038.

Ministry for Primary Industries food compliance manager Melinda Sando said people should not eat the imported peaches and should seek medical advice if they felt sick after eating the fruit.

"Most people infected with Salmonella enteritidis develop diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria," she said.

While most people recovered without treatment in up to a week, Salmonella infection could be serious for children aged under five, people aged over 65, and those with weak immune systems.