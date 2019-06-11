TODAY |

Peace group says Government should have bought Air NZ planes instead of $1.5b Hercules

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government's decision to buy five new Super Hercules aircraft for $1.5 billion is being criticised by a national peace organisation.

The Government confirmed on Friday they will be replacing the RNZAF's existing fleet of Hercules, with a new fleet of five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than a billion will go towards replacing the nation’s ageing Hercules fleet. Source: 1 NEWS

But World Beyond War says the Government should have bought grounded Air New Zealand planes, rather than new ones.

"Air New Zealand has a fleet of well maintained planes ready to use for the excellent humanitarian and environmental work that we do both here and in the Pacific," World Beyond War national director Liz Remmerswaal said.

"We understand that the Hercules war planes are technically geared to be a full fighting force closely aligned with the US military under the command of Donald Trump, which quite frankly is terrifying.

Five new Super Hercules aircraft costing $1.5 billion to join RNZAF fleet

"Government briefings have specified that our main threats to security stem from terrorism and cyber threats, and we believe New Zealand and the Pacific would be better served by an independent stance because we have no enemies here," Ms Remmerswaal said.

Last year, the Green Party also criticised the move, saying the aircraft were war-ready.

The Government had also approved $21 million to upgrade systems in the Air Force NH90 helicopters.

New Zealand
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
No new Covid-19 cases on the eve of Cabinet considering a move to Level 1
2
Two New York police officers charged with assault after shoving protestor, 75, in George Floyd demonstration
3
Snowfall and ice warnings for South Island after chilly night
4
Emergency response as vehicle with three people plunges into farm pond
5
John Armstrong: Donald Trump will be a one-term president for these reasons
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person dies following single-car crash on Canterbury's State Highway 75

Arthur Taylor recalled to Rimutaka Prison, source says
02:07

Precious moments of NZ television preserved for future generations

Woman filmed dancing on Auckland Harbour Bridge charged