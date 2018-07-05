Paywave limit increased to $200 at Countdown stores in effort to stop Covid-19 spread

Kiwi supermarket giant Countdown has confirmed that from today customers will be able to make contactless payments up to the value of $200 without the need for a pin at all their stores in a further effort to help prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

The current $80 PIN limit for contactless payments will be temporarily increased to $200 for all Countdown customers with most New Zealand bank cards.

This morning's change was made so customers could now be able to keep their hands clean by avoiding using eftpos keypads for their bigger shops.

Countdown’s General Manager Health and Safety Kiri Hannifin said her company has been working with the Government, Payments New Zealand and major banks to ensure their supermarkets could execute the added safety measure out to its customers as quickly as possible.

"The health and safety of our team and customers is our top priority. While we’ve already increased our cleaning of high touch areas in stores such as the eftpos machines, having the ability to offer contactless payments means customers have a touchless way to pay for their groceries," Ms Hannifin said.

"The previous limit of $80 was fine for people picking up a few bits and pieces, but difficult for people who are trying not to shop too often, which is exactly what we want people to do. Temporarily increasing the limit to $200 will make life a lot easier and more hygienic.

"By working alongside Payments New Zealand and banks, we’ve been able to quickly and efficiently roll this out to all of our stores ahead of what we expect will be a busy few days for our stores as people prepare for celebrating Easter in their bubbles."