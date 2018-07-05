TODAY |

Paywave limit increased to $200 at Countdown stores in effort to stop Covid-19 spread

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi supermarket giant Countdown has confirmed that from today customers will be able to make contactless payments up to the value of $200 without the need for a pin at all their stores in a further effort to help prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

The current $80 PIN limit for contactless payments will be temporarily increased to $200 for all Countdown customers with most New Zealand bank cards.

This morning's change was made so customers could now be able to keep their hands clean by avoiding using eftpos keypads for their bigger shops.

Countdown’s General Manager Health and Safety Kiri Hannifin said her company has been working with the Government, Payments New Zealand and major banks to ensure their supermarkets could execute the added safety measure out to its customers as quickly as possible.

"The health and safety of our team and customers is our top priority. While we’ve already increased our cleaning of high touch areas in stores such as the eftpos machines, having the ability to offer contactless payments means customers have a touchless way to pay for their groceries," Ms Hannifin said. 

"The previous limit of $80 was fine for people picking up a few bits and pieces, but difficult for people who are trying not to shop too often, which is exactly what we want people to do. Temporarily increasing the limit to $200 will make life a lot easier and more hygienic.

"By working alongside Payments New Zealand and banks, we’ve been able to quickly and efficiently roll this out to all of our stores ahead of what we expect will be a busy few days for our stores as people prepare for celebrating Easter in their bubbles."

New Zealand has now passed two weeks since going in to lockdown as a response to the coronavirus pandemic with 1210 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand confirmed so far.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
London buses trial new boarding methods after drivers die from Covid-19
2
Covid-19 updates: Govt to announce compulsory quarantine for all arrivals to NZ
3
Why New Zealand's Covid-19 death rate remains low compared to other countries
4
Lockdown bop: Boxer Joseph Parker recreates classic Grease dance scene with partner
5
New Zealand's king of dancing dads crowned in style
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19 updates: Govt to announce compulsory quarantine for all arrivals to NZ

An election in lockdown? Politicians, officials weigh options
01:46

Fungi taking hold on some sport turfs under Covid-19 lockdown

Morning Briefing April 9: Patience wearing thin with lockdown behaviour