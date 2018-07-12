Pay negotiations between Nurses' organisation and DHBs continue

Source:
The New Zealand Nurses Organisation and District Health Boards met yesterday in Wellington to discuss the ongoing pay negotiations which have already led to one strike.
The NZNO said in a statement that both parties are "focused on reaching a settlement through bargaining" but said neither party will make public comment while negotiations are underway.
The next meeting between the two parties will take place on July 24.
Last week nurses around the country walked off the job from 7am on Thursday for 24 hours.
