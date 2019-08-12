TODAY |

Pay freeze will see nearly 6000 Fonterra staff miss out on bonuses and pay rises

More From
New Zealand
Business

Dairy co-operative Fonterra is freezing the pay of its top paid staff for the next 12 months.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell has emailed staff that all salaried employees on individual contracts earning more than $100,000 a year will get neither bonuses nor pay rises in the year ahead.

"This has been a tough call, but it's also the right one," he said in the email.

"Together as a co-operative we must do what's right, working together to reset our business and get us back to a position where we can be proud of our financial performance."

Fonterra has more than 6000 staff earning $100,000 or more, according to its most recent annual report.

Recently Fonterra slashed the value of its business by writing down the value of its operations by up to $860 million.

It releases its annual result next week and has forecast a loss of between $590m and $675m.

rnz.co.nz

Fonterra milk truck. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Absolute tragedy' on Bay of Plenty roads as police confirm five deaths in tourist bus crash
2
KiwiBuild reset sees 100,000 house target scrapped, 5% deposits for first home buyers introduced
3
TVNZ FC: The 'ridiculous' own-goal call against Chris Wood and Neymar's 'golden prison'
4
Chinese Embassy sends ambassador to Rotorua, offers condolences, after fatal tourist bus crash
5
Peter Ellis, convicted child sex offender at centre of one of NZ's most controversial cases, has died
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:20

Peter Ellis, convicted child sex offender at centre of one of NZ's most controversial cases, has died

Man's charge upgraded to murder over death of five-month-old boy in Whangārei

Former North Shore mayor criticised after post about homeless 'big oaf' with 'no pride'

Multiple fatalities, 21 injured in tourist bus crash near Rotorua