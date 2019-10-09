TODAY |

Pay freeze for public servants earning more than $100k to continue for three more years

Source:  1 NEWS

Employees working in the public sector earning more than $100,000 will have their pay frozen for another three years, with any pay increases targeted mainly at those earning less than $60,000. 

Open plan office. Source: istock.com

It comes after Covid-19 saw the Government asked public service agencies to have minimal or no pay increases for public servants until June this year. 

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins said now "that pay restraint will need to continue to be exercised across the public service for the next three years". 

"The updated guidance will continue to mean no pay increases for those earning over $100,000 and senior leaders within the public service.

"Any increases will be targeted to lower-paid public servants, largely those earning below $60,000, who account for about 25 per cent of the public sector.

"We want to see those on lower wages be the focus of any increases in pay."

He said it is consistent with the three-year pay rise freeze on MPs. 

