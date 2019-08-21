Pauline Hanson says Jacinda Ardern 'rightfully put in her place' by Alan Jones

Right wing Australian politician Pauline Hanson says Jacinda Ardern was "put in her place" by broadcaster Alan Jones.

The Sydney radio shock jock last week called the New Zealand Prime Minister "a complete clown" and said her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat".

The outburst came after Ms Ardern said "Australia has to answer to the Pacific" on climate change, during the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu.

Jones copped widespread criticism for his remarks, but has since apologised and said he doesn't have a problem with women.

Ms Hanson has weighed in, tweeting that Alan Jones said nothing wrong.

"Jacinda Ardern was rightfully put in her place! Only mistake Jones made was apologising to a fake outrage mob!" the One Nation party leader and senator for Queensland posted.

Mr Morrison said in Tuvalu that Jones' comments about Ms Ardern were "disappointing" and "way out of line".

But Ms Hanson says the Australian Prime Minister's response was disappointing, and he "should have supported free speech".

Several advertisers have pulled their sponsorship from Jones' 2GB radio show in protest at his tirade against the New Zealand PM.

But Ms Hanson's tweet said: "Aussies will punish companies that cave to keyboard warriors!"