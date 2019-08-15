Paula Bennett's naming as National campaign chair a 'logical move' - Inside Parliament

Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team's video podcast, this week covers an apology, a resignation and the fallout of a damning report into the 2018 botched census.

The team also looks at Czech drug smuggler Karel Sroubek's chances of being released from prison next month and when he will be deported, as well as analysis of Paula Bennett’s decision not to stand in her Upper Harbour seat next election to instead spearhead the National Party 2020 campaign.