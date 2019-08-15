TODAY |

Paula Bennett's naming as National campaign chair a 'logical move' - Inside Parliament

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team's video podcast, this week covers an apology, a resignation and the fallout of a damning report into the 2018 botched census.

The team also looks at Czech drug smuggler Karel Sroubek's chances of being released from prison next month and when he will be deported, as well as analysis of Paula Bennett’s decision not to stand in her Upper Harbour seat next election to instead spearhead the National Party 2020 campaign.

Inside Parliament also talks about the alleged Christchurch mosques gunman sending letters from prison.

Listen to Inside Parliament on SoundcloudiTunes and Spotify.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Whitebaiter dies after group swept into water by big wave in Wairarapa
2
Scientist Shaun Hendy joined Breakfast to discuss a new study on "false balance" in news stories.
'Climate change contrarians' receive 49 per cent more media coverage than scientists, US study finds
3
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.

Contractors to blame for Wellington's latest train disruption

Anaesthetics swiped from Hutt Hospital could kill if taken outside clinical setting, DHB warns
Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods

EQC vows to fix 'absolute nightmare' for some owners of Canterbury properties on-sold since earthquakes
Christine Stevenson says the letter should not have been able to be sent.

National blasts Govt for 'incompetence' after 4chan publishes prison letter from accused mosques attacker