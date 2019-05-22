Paula Bennett says she's received both violent and sexual threats during time working in Parliament

National's Paula Bennett says her family worries about her, and she often worries about her children's safety in the job she does, but says the job is important.

She told TVNZ1's Breakfast today she had been subject to both sexual and violent threats during her time working at Parliament.

The statement comes after a review into bullying and harassment at Parliament yesterday revealed a toxic work environment, including three serious sexual assault claims.

"I've had times when we've certainly had the discussion of whether or not I should have security," Ms Bennett said.

"I do also get how important it is what we're doing and we are the front of it and for some people they can't control that anger, and in no way should we be inciting that or accepting any of that kind of behaviour."

She said Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman, who has been targetted by ACT Leader David Seymour in comments calling her a "menace to freedom", should not be made to feel unsafe.

"We are human at the end of it and most of us are trying to do the best that we can in the circumstances we've got but for Golriz I hope she knows she's got another 120 MPs behind her, and as I say, she should not feel unsafe like that."

Ms Bennett added that she had also had relationships of mutual respect and kindness in the workplace, even from opposing ends of the political spectrum.

Speaking alongside Ms Bennet on Breakfast, NZ First MP Shane Jones said politics was "a robust business", but agreed people needed to be held to account for stepping beyond that.

"I think if people have suffered grievous behaviour that looks like a crime - go straight to police."

In politics, his attitude was "hard on the issues, soft on the person", he said.

"There is a virus of violence in terms of our societal, in too much of our family culture. I personally hate it, I see it far too often in my own people.