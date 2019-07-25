TODAY |

Paula Bennett says gang members can get cannabis growing licence under Government's plans

National's Paula Bennett says gang members can get a licence to grow cannabis under the Government's proposed medicinal cannabis scheme, and she's accused the Prime Minister of being unable to explain plans for drug law reform.

Ms Bennett grilled Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis who was answering on behalf of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during Question Time in Parliament this afternoon.

Ms Bennett asked the Prime Minister has she seen advice from officials that marijuana edibles "are often much more appealing to new and young New Zealanders and could therefore increase cannabis use", and the recommendation that these products should not be manufactured commercially.

Ms Bennett wanted to know why the Government has decided to allow the commercial manufacture of cannabis edibles in the recreational cannabis proposals.

Mr Davis replied that "this is all a matter for the referendum. It will all be dealt with over time".

Ms Bennett then demanded to know if the Prime Minister thinks it is right "that active gang members can get a licence to grow cannabis under the proposed medicinal cannabis scheme".

Mr Davis responded that anybody who's "working in that field will need to be police vetted and will be looked after in that instance".

National's deputy leader then asked how does the Prime Minister expect New Zealanders to understand the Government's proposed medicinal cannabis scheme or its proposals for recreational cannabis use "if she can't even explain the detail of it".

Labour's deputy leader replied that "there's plenty of time for New Zealanders to get to understand what is going to happen in this area".

The Greens' Chloe Swarbrick pointed out that a discussion document on the proposals is out, with submissions open until August 9.

Earlier in the exchange, Ms Bennett wanted to know if New Zealand will have a legal drug testing regime at music festivals in place for the upcoming summer.

Mr Davis said he didn't have "that level of detail" and invited her to put the question on notice so the Government could give that detail. He said the Government does take the drug issue seriously.

A referendum will be held at the 2020 general election on the question of whether to legalise the personal use of cannabis.

National's deputy leader told her Labour counterpart officials have advised against allowing commercial manufacture of cannabis edibles. Source: 1 NEWS
