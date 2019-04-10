TODAY |

Paula Bennett will run National's 2020 election campaign, not stand for Upper Harbour seat

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
Paula Bennett has been announced as National's Campaign Chair for the 2020 election.

Mrs Bennett, National's deputy leader says she won't contest her Upper Harbour electorate seat in the election but instead she'll seek re-election on the National party list.

Mrs Bennett said she wanted to give "100 per cent" to running the election campaign, which was why she was not seeking re-election for the Upper Harbour seat. 

"I believe Upper Harbour deserves a candidate who is completely focused on them and being List only will allow me to run an energised, new look campaign that is focused on New Zealanders and their lives."

Mrs Bennett won the seat by 19,859 and Labour's Jin An received 10,301 votes for the seat in the 2017 election. 

National Party president Peter Goodfellow called Mrs Bennett an "incredible campaigner with over a decade of political experience, particularly in chairing our recent successful Northcote by-election campaign".

"She brings the right level of skills, energy and enthusiasm we need to run the most comprehensive campaign we can deliver."

National announced on Monday it was starting its nationwide candidate selection process.

Mrs Bennett follows in the footsteps of former Finance Minister Steven Joyce who ran National's election campaigns from 2005, through to the 2017 election.

Source: 1 NEWS
