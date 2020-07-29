Paula Bennett reveals her new job after departing politics

Outgoing National Party MP Paula Bennett is taking on a new job in real estate after her departure from politics next month.

Outgoing National MP Paula Bennett. Source: 1 NEWS

The former Deputy Prime Minister will join Bayleys Real Estate's senior management team as a strategic advisor in the commercial and industrial property division two days after the October 17 general election, according to NZ Herald.

Bennett was recommended for the position by former Prime Minister Sir John Key, who she said praised her at an event he attended with Bayleys' managing director Mike Bayley.

"I'd been talking to John and he said 'Well, if there's any set of skills I can just see you using it's definitely in that property market', and that kind of got me thinking and that got me talking to Mike Bayley and then we've kind of gone from there," she explained.

"It's neat, eh? Just do something completely different and exciting and interesting."

Bennett has held over 14 portfolios during her long and storied career in politics since she was first elected in 2005, including social housing and tourism. She announced her retirement from politics on June 29.

She called her decision to turn to real estate with Bayleys "absolutely the right move."

"I've been pretty lucky and then I just went 'you know what, this one makes my heart beat a bit faster and genuinely gets me excited and is so far removed from what I've been doing that it just feels like absolutely the right move.

"I've done it, I've got near the top, I'm really happy and I can very comfortably draw a line under the politics but still work with Government."

Bayley said the New Zealand-owned real estate company is "delighted to have been able to secure someone of Paula's calibre."