Paula Bennett, John Campbell erupt in laughter as Shane Jones addresses promotion rumours

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones had National's Paula Bennett and Breakfast presenter John Campbell erupting in fits of laughter while addressing a rumoured Government promotion.

On Breakfast today Campbell, said he's been told from "a fairly reliable source" that Mr Jones is in for a promotion in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Jones is currently the Minister of Forestry, Minister of Infrastructure, Minister of Regional Economic Development, and Associate Minister of Finance, State Owned Enterprises and Transport.

When quizzed about a promotion, he remained tight lipped saying he would leave it up to his party leader Winston Peters and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"I wouldn't attach much of anything that comes from the National Party on such tapu and very private matters," Mr Jones said.

Erupting into laughter, Campbell said: "We didn't disclose our source".

"Even the tone of your response tells me a lot," Mr Jones responded, before Ms Bennett chimed in to thank Campbell for "taking her call".

"I'm very busy what I'm doing," Mr Jones says. "I've loved bringing the whole narratives of the regions alive, sure I get a bit of stick, but then I look for it as well John, and I've led the rejuvenation of forestry - not without its challenges - and these things reasonate."

    Source: Breakfast
    Hidden band-poster hoard from '60s revealed in New Plymouth home renovation