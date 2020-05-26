Paula Bennett backs new National leadership on front bench diversity debate

National leader Todd Muller is getting support from an unexpected quarter - ousted deputy leader Paula Bennett.

National Party MP Paula Bennett. Source: 1 NEWS

By Jane Patterson and Charlie Dreaver of rnz.co.nz

He and new deputy Nikki Kaye blundered their first sitting day at Parliament while trying to defend the lack of Māori representation on the front bench.

Yesterday at the party's first caucus under the new leadership Ms Bennett made no attempt to hide her amusement about how it all played out - today she offered her support.

"I think [they] have done a remarkable job to start with ... a few bumps yesterday but they will pull themselves together, they're heading in the right direction."

It was a lot of pressure, she said, but nothing Mr Muller would not be able to "stand up to".

Another Māori MP Jo Hayes is now pulling back from criticisms about the lack of diversity she voiced yesterday.

Mr Muller said they had spoken last night after she had called on the leadership to explain the lack of senior ranking Māori MPs, but would not divulge details of that conversation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Hayes had previously told Radio Waatea "this is not good" and the new leadership needed to explain itself.

"We need to remedy this or you need to front it, and take it head-on and say why, you have to give a better explanation than 'we have a party full of talented people la, la, la'."

This morning she dismissed questions from RNZ as "yesterday's news".

"I've already given a response so that's it, it happened yesterday it's all finished."

Asked whether Mr Muller had told her not to keep commenting publicly, in their conversation last night, she said: "No, he hasn't said, no, no, as far as I'm concerned it's all over and done with, it was yesterday's news and we move on from today."

Read More: Shane Jones admonished for yelling out ‘ahh Ngāti Epsom’ in Parliament as Paul Goldsmith stands up to speak

Ms Bennett was demoted to number 13 and was cited several times by Mr Muller as an example of a Māori MP on the front bench.

"I am proudly Māori", she said, "and when you look at the whole shadow Cabinet, when you look at the whole team there is no one there that doesn't care about this whole country including Māori and how they can get ahead."

Ms Bennett was asked what she thought of the criticism aimed at National as a result of the controversy.