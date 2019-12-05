Paula Bennett and Winston Peters exchange jibes over cannabis

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and National deputy Paula Bennett today exchanged friendly jibes in the house over proposed cannabis regulations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Yesterday, Ms Bennett brought a bag of oregano to Parliament today to demonstrate the proposed 14 gram daily limit of cannabis that a person could purchase.

Today, she asked the Prime Minister why 14g was chosen as a limit.

Answering for Jacinda Ardern, Mr Peters stood up, holding a print out of two photos of Ms Bennett and said he "had an example of the kind of amounts that are in other countries".

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of the photos was Ms Bennett in October while she was in Canada, holding up a bag of cannabis worth $10,000. The other was Ms Bennett yesterday holding up oregano.

"In this case it's very hard to tell the difference between the dope and the weed," Mr Peters said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"But, Ms Bennett is a world-class expert on that and I do defer to her experience and knowledge."