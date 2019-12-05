TODAY |

Paula Bennett and Winston Peters exchange jibes over cannabis

Source:  1 NEWS

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and National deputy Paula Bennett today exchanged friendly jibes in the house over proposed cannabis regulations. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Winston Peters called Paula Bennett a “world-class expert”. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, Ms Bennett brought a bag of oregano to Parliament today to demonstrate the proposed 14 gram daily limit of cannabis that a person could purchase. 

Today, she asked the Prime Minister why 14g was chosen as a limit. 

Answering for Jacinda Ardern, Mr Peters stood up, holding a print out of two photos of Ms Bennett and said he "had an example of the kind of amounts that are in other countries". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Bennett held up a 14 gram bag of oregano to show how much cannabis people would be able to buy if it’s legalised. Source: 1 NEWS

One of the photos was Ms Bennett in October while she was in Canada, holding up a bag of cannabis worth $10,000. The other was Ms Bennett yesterday holding up oregano. 

"In this case it's very hard to tell the difference between the dope and the weed," Mr Peters said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

We ask the MPs’ for their views on the biggest current news stories. Source: 1 NEWS

"But, Ms Bennett is a world-class expert on that and I do defer to her experience and knowledge."

Ms Bennett shot back, saying if "the Minister would like a picture of me for his wall, he can just let me know". 

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
2
'Black Widow' Helen Milner wins right to have body samples of her murder victim re-tested
3
Israel Folau to receive $8 million in settlement with Rugby Australia - report
4
'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal
5
Paula Bennett and Winston Peters exchange jibes over cannabis
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Banks will have to hold more capital to ensure Kiwis' cash is safe

Inside Parliament: Labour up, Labour down

Cops justified in Tasering, pepper-spraying man during Geraldine arrest, watchdog finds
05:34

Climate change expert gives dire warning on timeline to tackle global warming