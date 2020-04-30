Paula Bennett and Shane Jones trade cheeky political jabs, reflect on lockdown experiences

With the country moving down to Alert Level 3 earlier this week, TVNZ1's Breakfast was able to bring back MPs Paula Bennett and Shane Jones for their weekly political catch-up, and the duo didn't skip a beat in landing some cheeky blows.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Bennett admitted she had learned a lot during the nationwide lockdown, including the fact that even politicians can come together behind a single cause such as supporting the decision to move to Alert Level 4 last month.

Mr Jones, on the other hand, said he just wanted to get back to the Beehive.

"I've been a bit like a horse with a bridle on," he said.

"I'm sick of being bridled and I want to get on the race track."

Presenter Hadyn Jones then asked the controversy-prone NZ First MP why he was always told off by Jacinda Ardern but not Winston Peters when he did get into trouble, comparing it to "getting in trouble with mum but not with dad".

The reply was a zinger.

"I've perfected the art of showing humility and apologising and saying in politics, 'I'm a reflection of the average Kiwi bloke.' We get it right, we get it wrong, but we keep on going."

Ms Bennett said it was more that Mr Jones likes to get in trouble.

"He's got that naughty little streak in him that we kind of like a little bit, I must admit.

"It's a bit of colour, really."