Paula Bennett and Shane Jones say they have little sympathy for Kiwi ISIS member Mark Taylor and say he has "disgraced the name of Aotearoa".

Mark Taylor told a reporter overnight that he feels “stabbed in the back” by New Zealand and wants to return to the country to start a medical marijuana business.

Under United Nations law the “bumbling jihadist” can’t be left stateless. This comes after news broke that the Kiwi is now being held in a Syrian prison after surrendering to Kurdish forces, who would prefer to send the Hamilton native back to New Zealand.

On TVNZ1’s Breakfast political panel this morning Paula Bennet and Shane Jones say Mark Taylor should suffer the consequences and "face the music" for his actions.

Mr Jones said, “I don’t see any redeeming qualities and the fact that he wants to come back and back into the marijuana business, just suggests to me that he’s in Disney Land.”

“Name me one thing that rooster has done that uplifts the image of our country, amongst the ranks of other nations, you can’t.”

He said characters like him should, “face the music”.

Ms Bennet agrees that he has done, “nothing for New Zealand, but I so believe that we shouldn’t be revoking his citizenship.

“We our citizens of the world we have an obligation to our own and we have to take the good the bad and the ugly and in this case a bit of all of that, although I can’t find the good.”

She said if he does make his way back here, as a country we should not be assisting him in any way.