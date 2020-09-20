Paul Goldsmith loses finance as Judith Collins announces National's new caucus line-up

National has announced its new line up - after election 2020 wiped out a significant portion of its MPs, leaving the party scrambling to cover the Opposition portfolios.

Paul Goldsmith has been dumped as National's finance spokesperson, after a high-profile error during the party's doomed election campaign. He's been pulled down to 12th position and takes on education.

Goldsmith is replaced by Michael Woodhouse as finance spokesperson.

Goldsmith put out his fiscal election plan with a $4 billion error in it, something he labelled an "irritating mistake" after it was pointed out by Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

He apologised to leader Judith Collins for the mistake, after basing his calculations on May's Budget figures, instead of the more recent pre-election economic and fiscal update ones.

Leader Judith Collins has given herself the national security and intelligence portfolio, Pacific Peoples, technology, manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Dr Shane Reti was yesterday announced as the party's deputy and health spokesperson, he has also been given the children portfolio.

Other rankings and portfolios have been awarded to:

3. Andrew Bayly - Shadow Treasurer (Revenue), infrastructure and statistics.

4. Michael Woodhouse - finance.

5. Louise Upston - social development and employment, social investment, Whanau Ora and land information.

6. Todd McClay - economic development, small business, commerce and consumer affairs, tourism and associate Pacific Peoples.

7. Simon Bridges - justice, water, Pike River re-entry and Māori Crown Relations.

8. Chris Bishop - Covid 19 Response, Shadow Leader of the House.

9. Melissa Lee - broadcasting and media, digital economy and communications, ethnic communities.

10. Scott Simpson - environment, workplace relations, RMA (environment).

11. David Bennett - Agriculture, horticulture, biosecurity.

Matt Doocey yesterday was made senior whip and Maureen Pugh was made junior whip.

When asked if National's smaller caucus line-up would have the breadth to match Labour's, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was "no question we are going to benefit, and I hope therefore New Zealand will benefit, from the fact we have such a wide range of experience, talent and representation in our caucus".

"We are covering rural, urban areas, Māori seats, general seats and we have a wide range of experience."

She congratulated Dr Reti on securing the role of deputy.