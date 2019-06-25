Paul Goldsmith becomes National's new Finance spokesperson as Amy Adams stands down

Paul Goldsmith will become National's spokesperson for Finance and Infrastructure following today’s announcement by Amy Adams that she will leave politics at next year's election.

National Party leader Simon Bridges has announced a reshuffle following Ms Adam's decision to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds.

"Paul is the natural choice for the Finance role. He has done an outstanding job holding the Government to account in the Economic and Regional Development portfolio," Mr Bridges said today.

Regional and Economic Development will now be split across two spokespeople. Todd McClay will look after Economic Development, while Chris Bishop will take over the Regional Development and Transport portfolios.

"Chris has done a brilliant job as spokesperson for Police and deserves to take on more responsibility," Mr Bridges said.

Jo Hayes has been appointed the spokesperson for Māori Development and Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations following the departure of Nuk Korako.

Ms Hayes is a passionate advocate for Māori," Mr Bridges said.

Gerry Brownlee will pick up the Foreign Affairs portfolio, Brett Hudson will take on the Police portfolio and Tim Macindoe will become the Shadow Attorney-General.

Other changes include Michael Woodhouse as the Associate Finance spokesperson, Maggie Barry taking over the Disability Issues portfolio, Stuart Smith will be the spokesperson for Immigration, Todd Muller will be the spokesperson for Forestry, Nicola Willis will take on the Youth portfolio and our newest MP Paulo Garcia will become the Associate Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

MP for Wairarapa Alastair Scott also announced today that he won't contest the 2020 election, after two terms.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank both Amy Adams and Alastair Scott for their valuable contributions to the National Party and Parliament," Mr Bridges said.

"Amy was a brilliant Minister across a range of portfolios. The changes she made to domestic violence laws as Justice Minister have made families in New Zealand safer. Amy has excelled as our Finance spokesperson and has been an outstanding member for Selwyn."