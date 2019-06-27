TODAY |

Paua Pie or Malaysian Chicken? Two first-time Kiwi entrants compete in the 2019 pie awards

Kiwis eat around 70 million pies each year and that's not counting the ones we cook at home.

Which is why hundreds of pastry enthusiasts enter the Bakels Pie Awards every year - there's pride, a trophy and money - with winning pies sometimes increasing turnover tenfold.

This year, two first-time entrants from different parts of the country are competing.

One represents rural gumboots New Zealand, the other, Allbirds-wearing suburban Auckland. But what they both have in common are delicious, tummy-rubbing pies - loved by their locals.

The famous paua pie can be found at café 32 on the East Coast’s Tokomaru Bay.

Rachel runs a café with her family, but it was her husband who came up with the idea of putting paua in a pie.

However, the official mark of approval came when Kiwi star Rachel Hunter popped in and said their pies were "amazing."

Further up the country, on Auckland’s North Shore, there’s another first-time contender.

Kim Evans runs Little and Friday, one of two stores, she also has a loyal following - and a shot at winning a pie award.

She uses free-range chicken in her pies which she says is a game-changer.

"Better than using tortured birds," she says.

The judging for this year’s pie awards takes place in the next few weeks and the winner will be announced at the end of July.


In the past, winning pies have sometimes had a tenfold increase in sales.
