 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Patients moved elsewhere after fire at Middlemore Hospital

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

Acute cardiac patients are being diverted away from Middlemore Hospital because of a laboratory fire overnight.

Counties Manukau DHB said the fire broke out in a cardiac testing lab in the Scott building last night but was contained to a small storage area and most of the damage was caused by water from the sprinkler system.

No patients had to be evacuated.

The DHB said all acute cardiac patients were being seen at Auckland City Hospital, which is already procedure for after-hours and weekends.

Fire and Emergency said investigators were trying to find out what caused the fire. 

Middlemore Hospital. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NRL referee Gerard Sutton.

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
2

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
3

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
4

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south
5

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:36
The largest island of the Pacific island nation, Viti Levu, has suffered widespread damage over the weekend.

Government promises nearly $11 million to Red Cross for disaster response in Pacific and across the world
Magnifying glass in front of an open newspaper with paper houses. Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate.

Letting fees are out of control, says Tenants' Protection Association
02:44
Over 20,000 nurses walked off the job today, after failing to agree a pay deal with health boards.

Nurses Organisation recommends members accept revised pay offer from DHBs
The video, due for release in March, is being filmed in Antarctica where the plane crash happened almost 40-years-ago.

Families of Erebus disaster victims' views sought for national memorial
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Police car generic.

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill

Showers to end the day for most the country