Patients moved elsewhere after fire at Middlemore Hospital

Acute cardiac patients are being diverted away from Middlemore Hospital because of a laboratory fire overnight.

Counties Manukau DHB said the fire broke out in a cardiac testing lab in the Scott building last night but was contained to a small storage area and most of the damage was caused by water from the sprinkler system.

No patients had to be evacuated.

The DHB said all acute cardiac patients were being seen at Auckland City Hospital, which is already procedure for after-hours and weekends.